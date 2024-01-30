Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $799.51

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 799.51 ($10.16) and traded as low as GBX 715.50 ($9.10). Future shares last traded at GBX 724 ($9.20), with a volume of 133,929 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUTR. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 757 ($9.62) to GBX 827 ($10.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,900 ($24.15) to GBX 1,685 ($21.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,350 ($17.16) to GBX 1,080 ($13.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.53) to GBX 660 ($8.39) in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Future to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.28) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,056.14 ($13.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 770.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 799.51. The company has a market capitalization of £812.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Future’s payout ratio is 319.15%.

In related news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand sold 78,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.77), for a total transaction of £544,851.60 ($692,666.67). 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

