Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 61,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $637,981.68, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

