GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,462,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GEHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

