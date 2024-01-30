Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

NYSE GNRC opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at $74,164,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Generac by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Generac by 30.0% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth $373,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 14.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 545,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth $213,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

