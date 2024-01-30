Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get Gentex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Gentex

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. Gentex has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.