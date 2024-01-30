Getech Group (LON:GTC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.42

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.42 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 7.16 ($0.09). Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 303,178 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.42.

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

