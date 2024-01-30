Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives $6.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on GETY shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 76,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $400,327.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,344,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 76,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $400,327.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,344,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Chris Hoel sold 62,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $317,468.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,576 shares in the company, valued at $245,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,086. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter valued at $1,952,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter valued at $2,012,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 0.3% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,980,000 after acquiring an additional 234,354 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GETY opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Getty Images has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Getty Images will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

