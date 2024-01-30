Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE GNL opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.95%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -86.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.