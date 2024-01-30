Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

