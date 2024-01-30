Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $16.52.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.62 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 33.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 131.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.6% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

