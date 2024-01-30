Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) PT Raised to $15.50

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.51 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 40.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

