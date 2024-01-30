Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 8.03%.

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

