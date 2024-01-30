Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31st. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 8.03%.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
