Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 29.78%.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

GRNT stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $736.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Ridge Resources

In other news, Director Thaddeus Darden purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,619.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,100 shares of company stock worth $166,248. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

