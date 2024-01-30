Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

NYSE AJX opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

