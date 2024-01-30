Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $21.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $21.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

