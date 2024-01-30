Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $123,733,000. King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $161.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

