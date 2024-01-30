HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CALC

CalciMedica Stock Up 24.6 %

CalciMedica stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. CalciMedica has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.32. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CalciMedica will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi purchased 243,356 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $900,417.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi acquired 243,356 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $900,417.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 679,384 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $2,513,720.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,952.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 936,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,119. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalciMedica

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in CalciMedica in the second quarter worth about $40,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CalciMedica in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CalciMedica in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About CalciMedica

(Get Free Report)

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.