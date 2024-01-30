Helen Stephens Group LLC Invests $245,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $161.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $161.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

