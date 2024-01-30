Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HTGC. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.39.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after buying an additional 1,265,008 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $10,922,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $4,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 130.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 191,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

