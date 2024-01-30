Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given New $69.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HXL. Northcoast Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $66.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 2.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

