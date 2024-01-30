Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HLT. HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.62.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $193.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.56. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $129.86 and a 1-year high of $193.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,614,000 after purchasing an additional 312,101 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,744,000 after buying an additional 885,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,747,000 after buying an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.