HM Payson & Co. Purchases 4,135 Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) by 144.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in New Found Gold were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in New Found Gold by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New Found Gold by 1,387.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,937 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in New Found Gold by 39.9% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Found Gold during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

New Found Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:NFGC opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. New Found Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold ( NYSE:NFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.