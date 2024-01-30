HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 158.0 days.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 7.7 %
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at C$107.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$103.10. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of C$63.40 and a one year high of C$116.50.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
