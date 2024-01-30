Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 219.8% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

