Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.91. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

