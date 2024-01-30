Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HWM opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.14. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

