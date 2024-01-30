Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.21

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.21 and traded as low as $14.21. Hudson Global shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 6,859 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HSON

Hudson Global Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $41.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 42.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.