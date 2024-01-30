Ieq Capital LLC Buys 241 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

