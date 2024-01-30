Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 16,716 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Plexus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth $210,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 12.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth $204,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLXS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Plexus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $114.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $234,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

