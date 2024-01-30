Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 20,164 Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Integer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,060,000 after purchasing an additional 251,207 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Integer by 1,226.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 206,994 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Integer by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 386,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after purchasing an additional 176,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth $12,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $101.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITGR

About Integer

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.