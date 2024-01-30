Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 147.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HII opened at $258.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $261.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HII. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

