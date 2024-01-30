Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atkore by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after acquiring an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,940,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,174,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 987.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 157,072 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atkore stock opened at $157.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $165.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

