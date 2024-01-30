Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 14,006 Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,006 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after buying an additional 405,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 540,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,806,000 after purchasing an additional 217,671 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 3.6 %

IBP opened at $196.42 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $102.57 and a one year high of $199.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.77.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

