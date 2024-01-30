Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 15,362 LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of LCI Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCII. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 67.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,001,000 after buying an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after purchasing an additional 230,682 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after purchasing an additional 206,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,741,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $18,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $137.07.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 216.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson cut LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

