Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2 Million Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sempra by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,283,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,751 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Sempra by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SRE opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.33.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.