Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after buying an additional 827,032 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth about $19,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 543,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,403,000 after acquiring an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $13,092,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $138.88 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.49.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $271,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $271,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $2,100,490. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

