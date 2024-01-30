Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.63 Million in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of ESCO Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average is $104.48. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ESE. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sidoti cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

