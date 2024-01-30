Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.82 Million in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of CONMED as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 712.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

NYSE CNMD opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

