Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.84 Million in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of CONSOL Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at $54,011,239.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,919,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $1,176,732. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. On average, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

