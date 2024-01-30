Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $1.86 Million in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Essential Properties Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 998.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 367.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EPRT. B. Riley began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,998,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,797,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,013 shares of company stock worth $1,884,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE EPRT opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

