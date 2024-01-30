Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $2.05 Million in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Glaukos as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth $204,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth $6,367,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $22,075,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.30.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $49,261.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,586.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $52,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,113.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $49,261.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,586.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,894 shares of company stock worth $20,651,997 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

GKOS stock opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.83. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $94.24.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

