Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,198 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Ameris Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

