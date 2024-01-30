Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Innospec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 857,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,843 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.76 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $125.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Innospec’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innospec news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $99,204.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at $670,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Articles

