Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of ABM Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,690 shares in the company, valued at $16,334,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

