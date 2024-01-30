Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,872 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after purchasing an additional 679,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,353,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 531,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $105.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $105.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANF. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,447 shares of company stock worth $13,511,615 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.