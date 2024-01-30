Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Albany International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,911,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 670,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,930 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 206,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 135,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 2,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 93,093 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after buying an additional 89,049 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $91.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $115.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

