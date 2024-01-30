Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Carpenter Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.84.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

