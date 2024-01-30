Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Matson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Matson by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $113.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $122.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

MATX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

