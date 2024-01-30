Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,288 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Dycom Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 791.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 104,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $698,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.86.

DY opened at $114.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day moving average of $99.04.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

