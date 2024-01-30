Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Livent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $31,994,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth $20,889,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,366,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

